Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,822 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 8.9% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $18,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,023,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 647,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 46,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.