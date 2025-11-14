Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 6,249 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 247.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509,805 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,148.3% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,441,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,177,000 after buying an additional 2,348,305 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 269.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,064,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,007 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 7.8%

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $67.04 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $1,487,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 231,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,670,141.52. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock valued at $65,238,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.