Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $168,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $144,901,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,422,000 after buying an additional 50,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pool by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,054,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 1.8%

POOL stock opened at $245.93 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $242.10 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.07 and a 200-day moving average of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 target price on Pool in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.86.

Get Our Latest Report on POOL

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.