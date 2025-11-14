Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,376 Loews Corporation $L

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 218.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 97,391 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 724,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,463,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Loews from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.03. Loews Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.98 and a 52-week high of $105.11.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.