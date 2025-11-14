Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,438 TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $249.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.58.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of TEL opened at $236.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.49. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

