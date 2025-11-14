Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,012,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,855,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,240,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,340 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $645.05 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $443.21 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $680.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

