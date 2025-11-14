22,357 Shares in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,357 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

