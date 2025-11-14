Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $772,000 in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 737,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 70.8% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 17,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 100,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. W.R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WRB

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.