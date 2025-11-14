Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $700,000 in Allete, Inc. $ALE

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allete by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Allete by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allete by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Allete during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allete alerts:

Allete Price Performance

Allete stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. Allete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.90 million. Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Allete from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALE

Allete Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.