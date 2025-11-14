Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,425,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,000,656,000 after purchasing an additional 357,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,862,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,329,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 79.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,574,000 after acquiring an additional 700,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,210,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,907,000 after acquiring an additional 211,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.50.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $195.18 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.07 and a 200-day moving average of $222.08.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.99. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

