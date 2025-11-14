Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $742,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

