Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $858,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 132.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American International Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 182,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American International Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,114,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,386,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

