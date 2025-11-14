Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares International Equity Factor ETF $INTF

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,717,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,028 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 266,387 shares during the last quarter. Obsido Oy bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,886,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 807,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 236,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

