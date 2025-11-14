Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $851,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $10,024,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 212,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $3,141,875.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.7%

Zscaler stock opened at $308.60 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.78 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,142.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

