Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 8.7% of Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $608.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $605.20 and a 200-day moving average of $563.62.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

