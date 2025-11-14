Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded by FBN Securities to Strong-Buy Rating

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at FBN Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Twilio from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

Twilio Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.73, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,376,171.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,305 shares in the company, valued at $23,468,149.95. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,001 shares of company stock worth $4,486,482. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 74.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 35,127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 4.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 35.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

