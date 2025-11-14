Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in POSCO $PKX

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 938.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in POSCO by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of POSCO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51. POSCO has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $61.24.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. POSCO had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Stories

