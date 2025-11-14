FY2025 EPS Forecast for Titanium Transp Reduced by Analyst

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titanium Transp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Titanium Transp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Titanium Transp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

