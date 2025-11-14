FY2025 Earnings Estimate for PVLA Issued By Lifesci Capital

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Palvella Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.57) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.40). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palvella Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Palvella Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.17) EPS.
Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.18).
Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance
Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $890.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of -0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,047,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 202.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 330,847 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile
Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.
