TSE:PBL FY2025 EPS Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pollard Banknote in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

Pollard Banknote Trading Down 7.3%

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$18.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.04. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$17.19 and a 52 week high of C$29.89. The stock has a market cap of C$501.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pollard Banknote news, insider Jeffrey Versterre purchased 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.93 per share, with a total value of C$50,378.51. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,378.51. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

Featured Stories

