FY2025 Earnings Forecast for uniQure Issued By HC Wainwright

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.65) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.88). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QURE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on uniQure from $28.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

uniQure Price Performance

QURE stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. uniQure has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 509.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in uniQure by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 31,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $856,890.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,352.70. This represents a 43.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $1,177,495.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $620,119.26. The trade was a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,560 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,568. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.