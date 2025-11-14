Desjardins Lifts Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Desjardins raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$265.60.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$224.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$224.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$213.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$186.10 and a twelve month high of C$258.17. The stock has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.83%.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

