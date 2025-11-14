Desjardins Lifts Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Desjardins raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.93%.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BYD
Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$224.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$224.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$213.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$186.10 and a twelve month high of C$258.17. The stock has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32.
Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.83%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Monolithic Power Surges in 2025—Time to Buy or Hold?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Tesla Has Been Trapped in a 10% Range for Months—What’s Going On?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.