Desjardins Increases Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$234.00 to C$267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$57.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$134.50.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$59.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$43.32 and a 52-week high of C$59.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$150.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.5643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

