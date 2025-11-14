Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 203.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.40.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $287.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $1,866,746.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,440. The trade was a 37.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total value of $1,574,224.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,649.60. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 85,799 shares of company stock worth $24,911,376 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.