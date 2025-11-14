D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,801 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $41,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.8%

DHI opened at $143.39 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

