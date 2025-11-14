Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Outlook for Innventure Earnings

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innventure in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Innventure’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.35). Innventure had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 20,429.67%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innventure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Innventure Stock Performance

Shares of INV stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Innventure has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Institutional Trading of Innventure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure during the second quarter valued at $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innventure during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innventure in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Innventure by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innventure during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innventure

In related news, major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 436,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $1,313,250.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,797,199 shares in the company, valued at $26,479,568.99. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 10,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $56,413.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,173,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,211.45. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,169,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

