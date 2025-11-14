B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Estimate for TeraWulf Earnings

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraWulf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.09). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WULF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 126.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 30.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TeraWulf by 18.5% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

