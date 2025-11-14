Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $520,000 Position in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 166.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 54.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $98.74.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $556,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,707,813.20. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. UBS Group set a $101.00 price objective on Meritage Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

