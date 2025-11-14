Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $957,000 in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,224 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $170,287,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 3,853.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,180,000 after buying an additional 507,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,112,000 after buying an additional 372,081 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth $35,663,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

ARM stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.58. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.16. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 179.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

