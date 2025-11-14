Neogen Corporation $NEOG Stock Position Decreased by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,456 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in Neogen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 9.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neogen by 4.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 129,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 99,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.90. Neogen Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler set a $6.50 target price on Neogen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. CJS Securities started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

