Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 852 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $555.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

