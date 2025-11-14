Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys New Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,481 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 492.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HP by 203.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711.72. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

