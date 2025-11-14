Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,489 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,861,295 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,337,012,000 after buying an additional 502,762 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $822,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,328,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,862,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,614,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $303,161,000 after acquiring an additional 296,472 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE B opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Barrick Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

