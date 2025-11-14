Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FBND opened at $46.33 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.