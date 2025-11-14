L & S Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after purchasing an additional 263,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walmart Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE WMT opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $817.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,383 shares of company stock worth $15,365,487. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.