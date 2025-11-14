Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $0.71 on Friday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $70.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMUX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. D. Boral Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immunic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,345,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.40% of Immunic worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

