Sittner & Nelson LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optima Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,915,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after buying an additional 44,102 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 141,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,789,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.