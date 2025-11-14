Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.250-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Spire has a one year low of $64.44 and a one year high of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.56 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spire

Institutional Trading of Spire

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 13.0% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Spire by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Spire by 184.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 74,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.