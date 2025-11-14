Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,489 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,864. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $147.85 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $144.09 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.71. The company has a market cap of $345.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.