VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VTGN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1,068.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

