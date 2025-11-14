PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Texas Pacific Land worth $53,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Pacific Land currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL opened at $989.60 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a one year low of $845.56 and a one year high of $1,769.14. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $935.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,030.94.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

