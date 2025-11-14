Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 2,356 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 436.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $128.48 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.32. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

