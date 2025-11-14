Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Holdings Raised by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 103.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $274,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $287.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.51. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

