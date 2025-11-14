Omega Financial Group LLC Acquires 94 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,058,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.9%

MDY stock opened at $587.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.89.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

