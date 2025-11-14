Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 1.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 66.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Novartis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra set a $126.00 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $278.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.