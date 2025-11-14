Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,462,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,333 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Copart worth $999,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,900,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,490,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,052,000 after purchasing an additional 658,329 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Copart by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,192 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,927,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,188,000 after purchasing an additional 61,855 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Copart in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

