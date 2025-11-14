Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $33,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 23.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.3% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.14.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.2%

SNPS stock opened at $393.93 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.13 and its 200 day moving average is $513.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

