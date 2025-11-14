Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3%

PFE opened at $25.80 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.