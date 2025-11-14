Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,309 NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 422.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised NRG Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.31.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE NRG opened at $166.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 1.16. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.