RAM Investment Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4%

ABBV stock opened at $232.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average is $203.63.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 524.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.55.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

